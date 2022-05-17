The news of the death of Kevin Samuels caused a wave of reactions across pop culture and they have only continued. Today (May 16), there have been reports of the GoFundMe set up for Samuels's funeral being an alleged fake, and famed pastor Jamal Bryant has also recently come forward with an apology. The well-known celebrity pastor is not only a minister to the famous, but he's also been seen on Real Housewives of Potomac with his ex-wife, Gizelle Bryant.

We previously reported on the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church pastor taking to the pulpit to say: âHow can a man say that you are of low value after 35?" Bryant questioned during his teaching. "How can a man say that you donât have the level of traction of a high-powered man when that man has to get a GoFundMe for his funeral?â He was seemingly referencing a crowd-sourcing campaign that was launched by Melanie King, a friend of Samuels'.

Several people came forward to condemn the good pastor for his remarks, and Bryant returned to his church stage to apologize for his behavior.

âLast week while we were in worship, I referred to the deceased public critic and public intellectual about relationships, Brother Samuels. As a consequence, later information I came forth that what it is that I said was incorrect,â said Bryant. "Everything that I say from this place must be a place of truth as it represents the Gospel of God. I donât care whether you are a pastor, a Bishop, or a postman. When you are wrong, you have to own when you are wrong. And not in a quiet place, but from the same pulpit in which I said it, I wanted to address it. Everybody wants to be an adult until itâs time to apologize.â

"Thank you to all who purposed to keep me accountable. We grow from mistakes and birth maturity. Humility will always defeat arrogance. We grow as we go!â Check it out below.