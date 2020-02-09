If cruise ships were never your thing then we can almost guarantee that this update will leave you with the same thoughts. Carnival's Diamond Princess ship has kept its 3,500 passengers isolated in their rooms for 14 days after 61 passengers (including 11 Americans) have been infected with Coronavirus, The Weather Channel reports. The boat is currently docked near the coast of Japan.



Carl Court/Getty Images

“We’ve got two weeks’ extra cruise, albeit a confined cruise,” David Abel, who's a 74-year-old passenger on the bost told the Washington Post. “You’ve got to make the best of the situation, haven’t you? But I’m sure that in 10 or 12 days’ time, I’ll be pulling my hair out.” On January 25th the number of infected passengers was just one. Last Wednesday it was 10 and earlier this week that number grew to 61.

“We are participating in elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus,” cruise officials said in a statement. “We are closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships. We continue to work in close consultation with the CDC, the WHO, and local health authorities to align with their guidance and ensure the health and wellbeing of our guests and crew.”