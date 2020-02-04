By now you may have heard about the WestJet flight that left Toronto on route to Jamaica but had to turn around after a passenger stood up on his seat and claimed to have Coronavirus. The illness has left people in hysteria after its taken 425 lives in China and has since been confirmed in other countries. The young individual who diverted the travel plans of numerous individuals has been identified as 28-year-old James Potok from Thornhill, Ontario.



Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

"Out of an abundance of caution, our crew followed all protocols for infectious disease on board, including sequestering an individual who made an unfounded claim regarding coronavirus," WestJet spokesperson Morgan Bell said. "Due to the involvement of law enforcement, as well as the privacy of our guests, we are not able to provide additional information about the incident at this time."

When the flight made way back to Toronto, James as assessed by medical personal and cleared for any Coronavirus. He has been charged with one count of mischief and one count of breach of recognizance. All other passengers were booked on another flight to Jamaica. James is set to appear in a Brampton courthouse on March 9th. According to his parents, James (who goes by Potok Phillipe) was headed to Jamaica to record music.