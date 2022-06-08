Pasha Bleasdell, who has acted in numerous iconic hip-hop music videos, has passed away at the age of 38, her longtime friend Director X, shared on Wednesday. Bleasdell worked on the videos for Nelly’s “Hot in Herre,” Sean Paul’s “Gimme the Light,” 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.,” and many more

In a post on his Instagram page, X revealed that she suffered from a tumor in her brain.

“We lost a friend yesterday,” he wrote in the statement. “Pasha Bleasdell passed away from a brain tumor June 4th 2022 11:59pm. If you made videos in 2000’s or were around to watch them you know Pasha. We met her doing background work on the set of Donnell Jones’ ‘Where I Want To Be’ [and] from there we put her in the mix. It was a wild ride from then on.”

He continued: “I’ve put her in a million videos and spent just as much time hanging out. She was always genuine and cool. Never brought drama to set of life. You never know when the last time you speak to some one will be the last time you speak. I hold on to my memories of you with love. Rest in Power Pasha January 24th 1984 – June 4th 2022.”

Busta Rhymes, Fabolous, Pusha-T, Jermaine Dupri, and many more expressed their condolences in the comments of the post.

“This is terrible!!! Rest Easy Queen Pasha," Busta wrote.

Check out Director X's tribute for Bleasdell below.





