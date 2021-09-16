Pascal Siakam had himself an incredible campaign with the Toronto Raptors back in 2019 as he helped the team win its first-ever NBA title. The following season, Siakam became a bonafide star although his postseason production took a very obvious dive. After another disappointing season in 2021, there have been various rumors surrounding Siakam's standing with the Raptors and whether or not the team is going to move forward and trade him.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Siakam got to speak at length about his time with the Raptors and how he feels about the rumors. As you will see, Siakam is keeping a cool head throughout all of it as the Raptors have yet to give him any indication that they want to get rid of him.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“It didn’t bother me really, because I never really heard anything from the Raptors,” Siakam said. “Even all the news I was seeing it was never like: ‘Oh. The Raptors wanted to give up Siakam for this.’ It was always like, ‘The Warriors like Pascal,’ or it was always, ‘The Kings like Pascal,’ or this. There was never nothing where it was like, ‘The Raptors wanted to give away Pascal.’"

After a season in Tampa Bay, the Raptors will finally be going back to Toronto and the team couldn't be happier about it. Perhaps with the newfound motivation of being back home, Siakam and the Raptors can get back to their winning ways this season.

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

