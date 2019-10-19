Pascal Siakam just got paid. The Toronto Raptors forward has just agreed to a four-year, $130 million maximum rookie contract extension, agents Todd Ramasar and Jaafar Choufani told ESPN.

Siakam and the Raptors had until Monday at 6 PM ET to come to an agreement on an extension, otherwise he would have hit restricted free agency next summer. Now, the deal will keep the rising star in Toronto until the 2024 season.

Siakam is coming off a breakout season, during which he won Most Improved Player after averaging 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and shooting 36.9 percent from 3. His much-improved offensive attack, along with his usual strong work on the defensive end were major reasons why the Raptors won their first title in franchise history last season.

For what its worth, this marks the third time a player in the 2016 NBA draft class has agreed to a maximum contract, following along with the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons and Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray. I think dinner is on Pascal tonight.

