In a few days, we will be graced with the new album by PARTYNEXTDOOR, titled PARTYMOBILE. The long-awaited body of work has been teased since the beginning of this year, with the OVO Sound singer promising to make it perfect before daring to drop. We have heard a number of singles from the album, including one with Drake, and we will be lucky enough to hear the entire project on Friday. If you've been fiending for more content from PND though, he has just offered an early solution to our quarantine struggles, dropping his phone number for that exclusive ish.

Taking to Twitter, PARTYNEXTDOOR threatened to leak some of his newer songs, inviting fans to shoot him a text message to see what follows.

"Album in 4 days....should I leak another one?" asked the singer, knowing full well that the universal answer is a resounding "YES!!!!"

Whereas some fans are just wishing for the tracklist to PARTYMOBILE to finally be unveiled, others are incessantly shooting their shot at the Canadian native in his texts. This likely isn't his official phone number though -- just an automated burner activated by the record label to get hype built for the release.

Are you steady waiting on that new PND to drop this week? The Weeknd and PARTYNEXTDOOR in two weeks... it must be break-up season.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images