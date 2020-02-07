mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

PARTYNEXTDOOR Shares Drake-Assited "Loyal" Remix Featuring Bad Bunny

Erika Marie
February 07, 2020 01:12
OVO SoundOVO Sound
OVO Sound

Loyal (Remix)
PartyNextDoor Feat. Drake & Bad Bunny

Are you ready for "PARTYMOBILE"?


Fans are waiting to see if PARTYNEXTDOOR truly delivers his PARTYMOBILE project this month, but the rollout seems to suggest that the album is certainly coming our way. Back in November 2019, PND shared his Drake-assisted track "Loyal," and now he's returned to spice things up with a remixed version starring Bad Bunny.

"Loyal (Remix)" comes in at about a minute and a half longer than the original while still keeping up with its chill, laidback vibe. As far as PARTYMOBILE is concerned, the OVO artist has yet to reveal much about the record aside from its cover art. It's been four long years since PND delivered PartyNextDoormaking the Grammy-nominated artist's project one of the most anticipated albums of the year. Give the remix a spin and let us know if you're looking forward to PARTYMOBILE.

Quotable Lyrics

Shawty, just don't let this go (just don't let this go)
We spent the last three summers on our own (spent the summer on our own)
We get it on and then you go
I just don't want anyone (no one)
No one at home

PartyNextDoor Drake Bad Bunny PARTYMOBILE
