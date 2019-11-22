mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

PartyNextDoor Returns To The Scene With "The News" Single

Erika Marie
November 22, 2019 01:13
The News
PartyNextDoor

He also dropped off a collaboration with Drake.


PartyNextDoor dropped off a two-fer on Friday as the singer-songwriter-rapper-producer delivered two new tracks. After remaining silent on the music front for years, the OVO artist shared "Loyal" featuring Drake and "The News." The former was more of a chill, island vibe while the latter shows PND at odds with himself over the inability to abandon an unhealthy relationship.

PND has kept things quiet both musically and on social media, so fans were excited to see his return to both on Friday. While there hasn't been any formal announcement yet of PartyNextDoor's forthcoming project, Drake shared at OVO Fest earlier this year that it is on the way. Let's hope that it comes sooner than later, but in the meantime, give "The News" a spin and let us know if you're awaiting PND's next record.

Quotable Lyrics

Deep down, I want out
Deep down, I feel tied down
Sometimes, it's my own
Doing that makes things
Come to fruition, babe

youtube.com/watch?v=nkGixIT4HdM
