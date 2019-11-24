PartyNextDoor doesn't use social media much, so it must suck that when he returned to Twitter with a simple one-word tweet he ended up getting clowned for it. The elusive artist didn't post on any of his socials for months, but he appeared on people's timelines this week to announce new music. On Friday, he dropped his first two songs since his 2017 EP, Seven Days: "The News" and the Drake-assisted "Loyal".

Aside from promotion for these tracks, the only other tweet that PND sent out was a reply to Jordyn Woods. Woods tweeted Disney+ & Chill, which could be read as a subtle proposal to engage in risqué activities while watching That's So Raven on the new streaming service. Given this suggestive undertone, PND quote-tweeting Woods and declaring "Facts" was interpreted by some as him shooting his shot with the model.

Others played on the long-running joke that any OVO signee is confined to a music-making sweatshop of sorts. Ever since it was revealed that Drake once had artists sleeping in tents in the studio while crafting hits for him, being an OVO affiliate has attracted mockery. One Twitter user wondered whether PND's sudden re-emergence was due to "Drake [turning] on the WiFi at the OVO basement."

Safe to say that after PND sees his mentions, he will likely take another hiatus from social media. Hopefully the music keeps coming though.