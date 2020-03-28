PartyNextDoor Keeps The "Turn Up" Going

We are essentially over two weeks into quarantine but you gotta admit, there's been a lot of great music that's dropped so far. Uzi and The Weeknd are among the major artists who've dropped anticipated albums and yesterday, PartyNextDoor followed suit. The long-awaited PartyMobile arrived yesterday including features from Drake, Rihanna, and Bad Bunny. But the star power he's recruited also powers the production and mixing. Track two, "Turn Up," is surely a cut for anyone who's been looking for some old PND vibes. Cardiak and Murda Beatz handle the production on the project while Young Thug's engineer Alex Tumay mixed the song down and 40 held down additional engineering duties. Influences of dancehall and reggae are sprinkled through the drifty R&B sounds as he flips a classic bar from Damian Marley's "Welcome To Jamrock" on the hook. Though we can expect "BELIEVE IT" ft. Rihanna to become the big hit off of the project, "TURN UP" can surely be regarded as a track for the day ones.

Quotable Lyrics

Out in the streets, they callin' murda

Baby have a drink with me, don't order virgin

I wanna see you turn up

I wanna see you turn up