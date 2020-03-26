After teasing a new studio album for much of this year, PARTYNEXTDOOR will finally unleash his most recent body of work upon us tonight. Titled PARTYMOBILE, the album is set to be one of the Canadian artist's best works yet. Considering the amount of time he's put into it, fans are expecting a masterpiece and this next tidbit of information may guide us in leaning toward that same school of thought.

Already, we've received a couple of smooth bangers from PND during the lead-up to his new album's release. One of which featured the likes of Drake. His next single has been announced and, apparently, it will feature none other than the Bajan Beauty herself, Rihanna.

According to a tweet by ChartData, PARTYMOBILE will include a collaboration between PARTYNEXTDOOR and Rihanna, circling back to their previous link-up on "Work." While PND did not end up on the final version of that song, he is credited as one of the songwriters, having contributed a reference track and everything.

The tracklist has not been released yet for the new album but it is expected to arrive before the album drops at midnight. Party and Rih were spotted in the studio together last year, which is initially what ramped up rumors of this collaboration. Finally, it looks like the song will be arriving imminently.



