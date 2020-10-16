PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nipsey Hussle

Long before Nipsey Hussle sampled PartyNextDoor's "West District" on the Diddy-featuring "Young N****s," he had appeared alongside the Mississauga singer on a SoundCloud loosie.

"Candy" featured Crenshaw-era Nip in complete command of his powers over a gloomy beat from Party himself that brought to mind ocean views from an expensive condo on an overcast day.

"Realism got you feeling the effects more," he rapped to the special lady on his mind. "Fuck it, I might just take you with me on my next tour."

Party and Nip on a track together was one of the more unexpected collaborations in Party's catalog, but one we're very thankful for.

Check out "Candy" below or on the recently released PARTYPACK, which is now available on all streaming services. Share your thoughts on this one with us in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

I met her on the 55th floor

Told her it’s a party next door

She used to think about her ex more

Now she shop at Rolex more

Let go her regrets more

I gave her game and motivation now she blessed more

Thumbing through them bands busting checks more

Found herself now she demanding respect more