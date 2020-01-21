PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake Set Off To Save Toronto In "Loyal" Video

PARTYNEXTDOOR embarks on a special mission to save the city.

When the government fails to take back the city of Toronto from giantesses, only one man can get involved: PARTYNEXTDOOR. Recognized as one of the voices of his city, the Canadian singer feels the pressure of millions who just want to roam Queen Street again, picking up a slice of pie in the Kensington Market and catching a Raptors game at the Scotiabank Arena. Unfortunately, the city has been taken over by a rare breed of larger-than-life women and PND knows just what to do to gain back control.

Unleashing the new claymation video for "Loyal" with Drake today via Adult Swim, the OVO Sound artist is the main character in his new William Child-directed piece. Overlooking darkened landscapes with the world-famous CN Tower in the background, Party succeeds in his mission, which may even be symbolic of a larger narrative. Perhaps PND plans to operate on high alert for the remainder of the year, theoretically coming for the throne in his city and ensuring that Toronto's saviour is always in plain view.

Watch the brand new video for "Loyal" with Drake above and let us know what you think. PARTYNEXTDOOR is expected to release a new album within the next few weeks.