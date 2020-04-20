"If you had a twin, I would still choose you/I don't wanna rush into it, if it's too soon," raps Drake on Rihanna's hit single "Work." By now, you've all heard it and you can play out the flow in your head. However, did you know that Drake's verse from "Work" was originally recorded for a PARTYNEXTDOOR song called "Don't Let Me Fall Asleep?"

As reported by several sources, "Don't Let Me Fall Asleep" has officially leaked online by PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake.

The two Canadian artists have linked up time and time again to create some classic chunes. Their next collaboration may come through Drake's upcoming album as he has already signaled for PND to hop on the body of work.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Their work together will surely be eye-opening when it drops but, until then, fans have uncovered the full version of "Don't Let Me Fall Asleep" after Party played it during a live-stream.

Bumping the song on social media, PARTYNEXTDOOR was excited to play it for his fans. "That shit is really spooky," he said as fans freaked out in the comments.

We can't really guide you to the right place because, you know, copyright laws... however, we can tell you that the leak is sitting around on the internet.

