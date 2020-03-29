PARTYNEXTDOOR's release of the highly anticipated PARTYMOBILE, along with Ari Lennox's remix EP of some of the best tracks off her debut album, Shea Butter Baby, gave us plenty to choose from for this week's "R&B Season" playlist. For a few months now, HNHH has been curating the carefully crafted "R&B Season" playlist on Spotify in order to keep you updated on the most fire R&B joints out right now, and this week, boy do we have some good picks for you. Leading the way is PND with some of the highlights off his freshly dropped album, PARTYMOBILE. "SAVAGE ANTHEM," "EYE ON IT," and "NOTHING LESS" all made the cut, and they're certainly among good company. Ari Lennox blessed us with remixes of three tracks off her wildly successful 2019 debut album, Shea Butter Baby, all three of which are sitting pretty on "R&B Season." The talented artist tapped Doja Cat to contribute her raspy flow and vocal stylings to "BMO," and got Smino to put his spin on "I Been" along with up-and-comer Durand Bernarr for "Facetime."

We also threw a fire track off The Weeknd's record-breaking masterpiece, After Hours, into the mix, following the release of the album's deluxe edition this past week. Another project that's been making waves is Childish Gambino/Donald Glover's cryptically teased, 3.15.20, which he officially dropped last Sunday. A majorly R&B-infused track off the album is "12.38," which you'll be sure to find among our picks on "R&B Season." Finally, we've also included Alina Baraz's latest single, "More Than Enough," for your listening pleasure. Check out our updated "R&B Season" playlist on Spotify and be sure to follow our other specially curated playlists below.

