Parra and Nike have plans to release two special edition sneaker collabs later this week, featuring the Nike SB Dunk Low and the Nike SB Blazer Low.

Nike Skateboarding has confirmed that both collaborative kicks will be available first at select skate shops on Friday, July 26, and then through SNKRS on Saturday, July 27 at 10am ET. The Dunks will retail for $100, while the Blazers are priced at $85.

Similar to the two limited edition Parra collabs that released last year, both the Blazer Low and Dunk Low feature the Dutch artist's familiar multicolor artwork.

The sneakers are built on white leather uppers accompanied by shades of red, pink and blue around the inner lining and tongue tag. Additionally, they come equipped with three overlapping chenille Nike swooshes in red, pink and blue, with matching "SB" and "PARRA" branding on the heel tab.

Take a closer look at both silhouettes in the IG posts embedded below.