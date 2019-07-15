Parra and Nike have plans to release a special edition Nike SB Dunk Low later this month, following up their collaborative Air Max 1 and Zoom Spiridons that dropped in 2018.

According to Sole Collector, the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low is slated to release at select Nike retailers, such as Black Sheep Skate Shop, on July 26. The collaborative kicks will reportedly release alongside matching apparel.

Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low/HypebeastFr

Similar to the two limited edition Parra collabs that released last year, the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low features the Dutch artist's familiar multicolor artwork. The Dunks consist of a white leather base accompanied by shades of red, pink and blue around the inner lining and tongue tag. Additionally, they come equipped with three overlapping chenille Nike swooshes in red, pink and blue, with matching "SB" and "PARRA" branding on the heel tab.

Take a look at some additional images below, and stay tuned for a list of retailers that'll have the kicks in stock this month.