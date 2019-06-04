Parra and Nike have joined forces once again, following up the special edition Air Max 1 and Zoom Spiridon collabs that dropped in 2018.

This time around, the Dutch artist will be applying Parra's familiar multicolor artwork to the iconic Nike SB Dunk Low.

Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low/Sneaker News

Similar to Parra's 2018 Nike collabs, the upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low features a white leather base accompanied by shades of red, pink and blue around the inner lining and tongue tag. Additionally, the Parra Dunks come equipped with three overlapping Nike swooshes in red, pink and blue, with matching "SB" and "PARRA" branding on the heel tab.

Release details for the limited edition sneakers have not yet been announced, but we expect to learn more info in the near future. Stay tuned for official info.

