Parisalexa Comes Through With "Chocolate" Track

Seattle-bred Parisalexa has touched down with her newest "Chocolate" track. The song is penned as an ode to the songstress's roots as she delivers on a universal anthem of self-love.

"I wrote this song based on how I feel when I look in the mirror," says Parisalexa of the new cut. I love my blackness and all the richness of culture tied to my brown skin and it deserves to be sung about. It took a long time for me to be confident in all that I am, so this is a toast to all my sisters and brothers who have arrived at the same peak. No matter where we go in life, we came from the motherland."

The new track comes attached to an equally empowering clip that finds Parisalexa shedding a light on local black-owned businesses in her hometown.

Quotable Lyrics

You can't bottle it, fraudulent

Pretty smile, brown skin

Ass fat, waist thin

I'm confident, covered in chocolate