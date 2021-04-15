mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Paris Texas Return With Third Single "Force Of Habit"

Alex Zidel
April 15, 2021 15:39
Paris Texas releases their new single "FORCE OF HABIT."


Paris Texas have emerged as one of the most exciting rising acts in the hip-hop world. Experimenting with all sorts of different musical genres, including rap, rock, alternative, and more, the duo from Compton, California has impressed their growing fanbase with their first two releases, going 2/2 on recent drops. The guys have officially dropped their third single "FORCE OF HABIT," effectively going 3/3 and convincing people that Paris Texas is going to be something big in the coming years.

Hopefully, you're on the wave early because, in a few years, we might be hearing about Paris Texas as one of the most creative and ground-breaking music acts out of Compton. Alongside a video directed by Illimiteworld, the duo dropped the new single and announced their upcoming debut project, titled BOY ANONYMOUS

Explore their world and be prepared for their upcoming full-length project, which is out next month.

Quotable Lyrics:

Everybody way too dramatic
I live life in a comedy
Laugh my way to the bank, ha-ha
Broke as a joke it's alright with me
I'ma be okay one day

