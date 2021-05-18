mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Paris Texas Releases Debut Project "BOY ANONYMOUS"

Aron A.
May 18, 2021 15:25
BOY ANONYMOUS
Paris Texas

Paris Texas share their debut project.


Los Angeles dup Paris Texas have remained rather anonymous on the come-up but that's really a testament to their music. The Los Angeles duo have been bubbling up in the underground West Coast scene throughout the past few months, specifically, as they ramped up the campaign for their debut project. 

Following the success of singles like "Force Of Habit" and "HEAVY METAL," they've arrived with their debut project BOY ANONYMOUS in full. The eight-track effort is a compact effort with production that's as dreamy as it is grungy, speaking to their wide array of influences. The genre-bending effort is completely featureless, allowing the duo, consisting of Louie Pastel and Felix, to offer a well-pronounced introduction to the masses.

Peep their new project, BOY ANONYMOUS below. 

