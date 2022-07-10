Paris Texas Drops Raucous Single "Cyanide"

Alternative hip hop duo Paris Texas have been relatively quiet this year in comparison to their busy 2021. Last year, the LA-based team dropped BOY ANONYMOUS, an 8-song album including the singles "Force of Habit" and "Heavy Metal." They followed up the record with an EP, Red Hand Akimbo, just two weeks later.

After a well-deserved breather, Louie Pastel and Felix have returned with the single "cyanide," featuring Cryogeyser. The track feels like a whirlwind punk song, clocking in at only 2 minutes with an instrumental comprising distorted guitars and a driving drum beat. On the tune, the duo details a relationship that probably isn't healthy but that they just can't quit. "She tastes like cyanide, I think she's dead inside / My face looks like a grave, she lied in mine," Louis Pastel shouts on the chorus, with backing vocals by Cryogeyser. Felix provides a verse serving as an outro, pairing violent imagery with lustful desires.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, playin' with each other 'fore I f**k

She just caught me screamin', what the f**k?

Now I feel this turnin' in my gut

B***hes made me sick, need Kaiser

In my veins, it's a iceberg