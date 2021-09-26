Paris Texas Deliver Rap-Rock Banger "girls like drugs"

Paris Texas has been having themselves an incredible year thanks to a string of releases that show off the group's versatility. Comprised of Felix and Louie Pastel, the group has shown off a ton of versatility as they are consistently creating experimental sounds that result in high-energy bangers. On Friday, the two came right back into the fray with a song called "girls like drugs" which immediately brings out some rap-rock vibes.

As you will immediately hear, distorted guitars are driving the production forward, all while both artists sound like their vocals are mixed in the rawest form. There is an undeniable energy to this track and with the subject matter at hand, it's easy to see why. If you haven't checked out Paris Texas yet, this is your opportunity to do so.

Quotable Lyrics:

You be out here looking for a rich n***a, huh?

Tryna look like a mood, he gon' trick on you, huh?

Got a brand new crib off of OnlyFans

That n***a rap but his homies are his only fans