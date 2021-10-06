Paris Texas Deliver New Project "Red Hand Akimbo"

Paris Texas' first ever project was released in 2018 titled, I'll Get My Revenge. Since then they've carved out their own lane, becoming One of the most exciting duos of the year. They broke out with the release of "Heavy Metal" and then earned praise for their May debut, BOY ANONYMOUS. 2021 is shaping up to be an incredible prolific year for them, especially as they now drop off their latest project, Red Hand Akimbo. Their new project is only five songs with no features. The new project further showcases their hybrid of hip-hop with authentic punk rock energy, just as they did with "Heavy Metal."

