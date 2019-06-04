Paris Jackson just can't seem to catch a break when it comes to her life in the limelight. A while back, the 21-year-old was called a "junkie meth alcoholic" after she got into a fight with her boyfriend and now more trolls are coming at her with hurtful words. The comments began after Paris admitted on Twitter that her crazy grilled cheese creation, that consisted of spaghetti and mozzarella, was brought to life by marijuana.

After Paris admitted her truth, someone followed up with hateful words. "Druggie. I bet you do meth too. Your dad must be ashamed of you. Degenerate," the user wrote.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Paris followed up some words of her own, seemingly trying to teach the user instead of feeding him with his own fire.

"Because an organic medicinal plant from mother earth with dozens of healing properties that is legal where I live and used to help suffering people around the world = meth," she wrote, adding, "Instead of taking poisonous addictive pharmaceuticals, this incredible medicine from the earth has been prescribed to me to help with my depression, anxiety, ptsd, and insomnia."