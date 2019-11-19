Growing up, Michael Jackson made sure that his children's faces were always shielded from the media. Paris, Prince Michael, and Blanket may have been seen with their father, but they always wore masks or fabric over their heads in order to keep their identities a secret. Even after their father unexpectedly died, the kids were still a mystery to the public, but now that they're growing into their own, the Jackson children—well, two of them, at least—are becoming more visible and vocal with the media.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Paris hasn't been shy when defending her family's honor or clapping back at people on social media, but her brothers have been relatively quiet. Blanket avoids the limelight at all costs, and only recently have we heard more from Prince Michael. The two eldest of the Jackson kids have given Vogue behind-the-scenes access to their home life, or hotel life, as the pair got themselves ready to attend the "60 Years of Motown" benefit.

The siblings shared stories about what it was like growing up at Neverland Ranch and talked about what it means to them to be the children of a Motown legend. There are also tidbits about fashion, Prince Michael's tattoos he's dedicated to his father, and Paris skipping her prom to go to a Metallica concert. Watch it below.