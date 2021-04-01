She was only 11-years-old when her famous father tragically passed away in 2009 and Paris Jackson has been living her life both in and outside of his shadow ever since. Michael Jackson's lone daughter has been speaking out more about her upbringing in recent years and just yesterday, the 22-year-old caught up with Naomi Campbell to chat about life as a Jackson. The supermodel and the King of Pop were good friends and Campbell even starred in the music video for his 1992 hit, "In the Closet."



"I was conceived in Paris, from what I've been told, which is part of why I was named Paris," Paris shared on No Filter with Naomi. "Born in L.A., California and was kind of raised everywhere, but we spent a few years up north in like, [the] Solvang, Santa Barbara area. But I was raised kind of everywhere, like the East Coast, the South, U.K., Europe, the Middle East. We grew up everywhere."

Naomi marveled over Paris's maturity and the singer replied that her experiences aided in her worldview, however, it wasn't always fun-loving and jet-setting. "It was difficult...a blessing a privilege to be able to experience so much at a young age," she said. "My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like, the glitz and glam, like hotel-hopping five-star places. It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third-world countries and we saw like, every part of the spectrum."

Paris's older brother, Prince (born Michael Joseph Jackson Jr.), has been occupying his time with charitable efforts, and youngest sibling, 19-year-old Blanket or Bigi (born Prince Michael Jackson II), has maintained a low profile over the years.