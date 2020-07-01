The Jackson family is once again receiving the documentary treatment, this time over on Facebook Watch. Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson has her own docuseries titled Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, and on the premiere episode that aired Tuesday (June 30), the 22-year-old artist opened up about her sexuality. Paris shared that even at a young age, Michael Jackson was aware of his daughter's attraction to girls and would playfully tease her about it.



"[I] thought I'd end up marrying a chick," said Paris. "I've dated more women than men." She added, "The public only knows about three long-term relationships that I've been in and they've been with men. The public doesn't know about most of the relationships I've been in." While she is in a relationship with her male bandmate Gabriel Glenn, Paris doesn't consider herself to be bisexual.

“I say I’m gay ‘cause, yeah, I guess I am, but I don’t – I wouldn’t’ consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women," Paris said. "I’ve dated a man that had a vagina. So, it has nothing to do with what’s in your pants... It’s literally just, like, what are you like as a person.”

Michael seemed accepting of his daughter's sexuality. "My dad caught on pretty quick," she said. "I think he just felt the energy and he would like kind of tease me the same way that he would tease my brothers, like 'Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend.' Or if I'm looking at a magazine and staring at woman too hard like, 'Oh, you like her?' I'm very lucky to have that, especially so young. I think I was like eight or nine, because not many children have that experience." Watch her speak about her sexuality below.