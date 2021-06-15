Paris Jackson has been among the most visible of Michael Jackson's children in the spotlight. Since she was a child, she's been a fixture in tabloid publications that have attempted to pry into her personal life, even when she was a minor. In recent years, she's detailed the impact this has had on her life including during her recent appearance on Red Table Talk.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jackson sat down with Willow Smith for an upcoming episode of the Facebook Watch exclusive. She detailed her experiences with the paparazzi as a child, explaining that the barrage of cameras she'd constantly face as a child has led to long-term trauma. "I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included," she said, per Billboard.

"I’ll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic," she continued. “I think it’s standard PTSD."

Elsewhere in the episode, Jackson explained how members of her family weren't always accepting over her sexuality, but she's had her siblings to lean on. "They’ve always been super-supportive," she said of Prince and Prince Michael II. She added that Prince Jackson also joined a student-run club that brings together LGBTQ+ members and allies in order to better connect with her.

Paris Jackson's episode of Red Table Talk airs Wednesday.

