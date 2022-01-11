For many who have been fans of the Jackson family for decades, seeing Michael Jackson's children forge ahead with their lives as adults can seem strange. Not because it isn't normal, but because it seemed as if it was just yesterday when the late icon was hiding his kids from the world. Now, Paris, Prince, and Blanket are working on their prospective interests and careers, and recently, Jackson's only daughter caught up with Access to chat about her new movie, Sex Appeal.

During the conversation, the hosts spoke about Paris's brothers fondly. "I think my brother is probably the nicest person I've ever met," she said of Michael Jackson Jr., also known as Prince. "Absolutely adore him, I adore all my brothers. My best friends."



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

Elsewhere during the brief exchange, Paris, who is also a musician, was asked if she would ever consider collaborating with her music icon aunt, Janet Jackson.

"Um, we haven't talked about it, but I'm not opposed to it," said Paris. "I love collaborating with all kinds of artists. The genre really doesn't turn me off, doesn't matter what genre it is. I can't say that I see myself doing trap music anytime in the near future, but I'm open to everything."

If there's one thing the Jacksons are known for, it's a family collaborative effort in the studio. Fans shouldn't expect a Jackson 5 2.0 anytime soon, but it would be interesting to hear what these two generations of musical Jacksons would come up with. Watch Paris Jackson's interview below to hear more about her new film, the 90 tattoos she has including her father's birthday, and her thoughts on her family.