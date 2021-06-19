In a recent episode of Red Table Talk, Paris Jackson sat down with Willow Smith for an intimate discussion about her life as a member of one of the most famous families in the world. The 23-year-old multi-hyphenate entertainer was just 11 when her father unexpectedly passed away, and she's lived her life in the shadows of her uber-famous brood under the watchful eyes of a global audience. Paris has been the subject of controversies stemming from suicide attempts to gossip about her relationships, and while it's known that she's a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, she revealed not everyone in her family may approve.

Willow, who also stated that she dates both "girls and boys," questioned her friend about how she's dealt with understanding her own sexuality in a world where everyone is paying attention to her every move. “I’m still kind of figuring it out,” Paris said. “My family is very religious and a lot of, like homosexuality, is just very taboo, so we don’t talk about it, and it’s not really accepted."



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"I’ve gotten to a point where I respect them and I have love for them. I respect their beliefs. I respect their religion," she added. Paris admitted that there were points when she wasn't sure that her family would accept her. “Right now, I’m at a point where, to expect them to put aside their culture and their religion, like, expectations lead to resentments. What people think about me isn’t my business.”

"As long as I’m me, I can be more feminine, I can be more tomboy; I can do whatever as long as it feels like me." Check out the interview between Paris Jackson and Willow Smith below.