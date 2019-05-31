Paris Jackson is the daughter of Michael Jackson and over the years, she has faced quite a few hardships including just two months ago when it was reported that she had attempted suicide and was hospitalized. Jackson eventually denied the suicide attempt and even refused to go to rehab. Through all of these hardships, Jackson has had her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn by her side, who has been a source of inspiration for her. Just last month, the two celebrated their first anniversary together and now it appears as though they will be taking their relationship to the next level.

Sources close to the couple told Page Six that the two have exchanged promise rings and that these rings are symbolic of the marriage they'll eventually have. The insider explained that they aren't getting married in the near future but as far as long term plans go, they will be walking down the aisle a few years from now.

Back in April, Jackson marked their one-year anniversary with a celebratory Instagram post in which she said "you’re the light of my life. thank you for making me the happiest and luckiest girl in the world. happy anniversary baby ♥️ can’t wait for another trip around the sun."

Now that the two seem to be planning the next stages of their lives, perhaps Paris will finally find the peace she has been seeking these past few months.