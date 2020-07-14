Paris and Prince Jackson, children of Michael Jackson, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America to discuss Paris' music career. Paris says it's the career path she was born for.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

“It wasn’t until the last couple of years where I started calling myself a musician and embracing that feeling that I think I was born to do this," she says. "I originally started writing music for myself, just as, just to get things out, to purge. It just feels good to… share it. It feels like, not butterflies in your stomach, but in your heart.

“I do wear my heart on my sleeve, or so I’ve been told,” she continued. “I’m very expressive with my face, so people can usually tell when something’s wrong.”

Paris was joined by Prince, who says he's happy with the path she is choosing to take.

“She’s making music and putting it out there,” Prince says of his sister. “I feel that, obviously, with Michael Jackson’s daughter coming out, there’s a lot of sharks and people out there who wanna just take advantage of that.”

Check out Paris' new music video for Your "Look (Glorious)" off of her new EP The Sunflowers below.

