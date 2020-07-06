Michael Jackson’s 22-year-old daughter Paris Jackson is facing major criticism for depicting Jesus as a lesbian in the upcoming film Habit.

According to Variety, the film is about “a street smart, party girl with a Jesus fetish [who] gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out; by masquerading as a nun.”

People are so outraged that they have started a petition against the film on Change.org. The petition to prevent the distribution of the movie has now been signed by over 300,000 people.

“A new blasphemous Hollywood film is predicted to come out soon depicting Jesus as a lesbian woman,” the petition description reads. “Distributors haven’t picked it up as of yet, so let’s please spread awareness and wake people up to the Christianophobic garbage that is spread nowadays, but is somehow accepted and praised by society.”

An additional 77,000 people have signed a similar petition by One Million Moms. “This is a repulsive display of corporate arrogance and complete contempt for the faith of Christians...I strongly urge you to immediately cancel all plans to release the movie Habit,” reads the petition.

“Chandelier” singer Sia took to Twitter to defend Paris: "It's me that has my opinions as a 44 year old woman. Let her be a child please- attack me. I am more than equipped to deal with us disagreeing on a subject. Let's not ruin her music release and finding her own voice," Sia tweeted. “Dear @ParisJackson I love you, keep going. I believe you are a good person," she added.

