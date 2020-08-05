The season finale of their show just aired today (August 4), but according to reports, Paris Jackson and her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn have ended their romance. Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn hs been airing over on Facebook Watch for weeks as viewers receive an in-depth look at not only the pair of musicians, but Paris Jackson as a whole. The 22-year-old daughter of famed singer Michael Jackson has been relatively private about her life, but in this unscripted series, Paris has removed the veil and allowed the world access to her personal life like never before.



,

Following the final episode of their much-talked-about reality series, E! News shared a report that Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn have decided to part ways after two years together. Neither party has confirmed the news just yet, but E! shares that both artists plan to "focus on their separate projects and will probably decide down the road about their music together and The Sunflowers."

In the most recent episode of their show, Paris spoke about soulmates. “Gabe’s definitely one of many soulmates. I don’t think soulmates are specifically just romantic partners," the singer said. "In one life, Gabe was probably my daughter, and then in another life, he was probably my grandpa, and then in another life, he was probably my worst enemy."

