Paris Hilton has kept her relationship with Carter Reum relatively low-key and out of the public eye. The two got engaged earlier this year on a private island and rumors indicated that they had more good news on the way. PageSix sources claimed the socialite and her fiancée Carter Reum are now expecting their first child together. In recent months, Paris Hilton expressed her desire to start a family and undergoing IVF treatments. Reps for Paris Hilton declined to comment on the reports. Reum's reps did not respond to a request to comment.



While the Internet ran with the rumor, it turns out that a more reputable source has addressed the rumors. Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton's sister, did a photo shoot with Vanity Fair where she declared that the reports are simply false. "It's not true," she told the publication. After reading the report, she added, "They have the story wrong."

Paris and Carter began dating for a year before their engagement earlier this year. She revealed in an interview with The Trend Reporter podcast that she's been seeing Kim Kardashian's doctor for IVF treatments "so I can pick twins if I like," she said.

"It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times," she continued. "Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time ... that it wasn't that bad."

