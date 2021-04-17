Paris Hilton became the subject of headlines back in 2004 when her sex tape with then-boyfriend Rick Saloman was posted on the internet. The tape was actually posted by Saloman himself, unbeknownst to Hilton. Now, there are various laws against this sort of thing but at the time, there was nothing Hilton could really do. Someone she trusted had betrayed her and over the years, it left various emotional scars that have yet to go away.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Hilton admitted that the whole ordeal gave her PTSD and that she still deals with the effects of what happened. As she noted, the tape was meant to be between her and someone she cared for at the time.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for American Heart Association

“That will always be something that will hurt me for the rest of my life,” Hilton said. “It’s always there in the back of my mind. When it happened, people were so mean about it to me. The way that I was spoken about on nightly talk shows and the media, to see things with my family was just heartbreaking. I would be in tears every single day, I didn’t want to leave my house, I felt like my life was over.”

Now, Hilton is in a much more loving relationship as she is currently engaged to Carter Reum who is her long-term boyfriend. Hopefully, Paris is able to heal from everything that has happened.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

