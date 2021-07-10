Paris Bryant Chases A Dime On "Demon Time"

Paris Bryant continues to lay down heat amidst a spirited breakout fire ignited by his single “Mad Mad." Now, he's back with another jump called "Demon Time." The title references those late-night hours where explicit actions go down. Bryant released visuals for his new single as well.

The music video was directed by Llama, and it showcases Bryant's personality. Many of the scenes are pretty typical for a rap music video, but Bryant's energy and personality give it an added charm.

The instrumental for "Demon Time" is tough; it's hard not to enjoy the bump of the bass and the colorful synths as they excitedly jumble along. "Demon Time" is a fun follow-up for Bryant and yet another example of his ability to make catchy tracks.

Quotable Lyrics

Make it swag like Oooo

Wanna get to know youuu

I'ma give you super glue

Babe, you know that that be true



