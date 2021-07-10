mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Paris Bryant Chases A Dime On "Demon Time"

Karlton Jahmal
July 10, 2021 18:12
152 Views
01
0
Demon TimeDemon Time
Demon Time

Demon Time
Paris Bryant

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The time says it all.


Paris Bryant continues to lay down heat amidst a spirited breakout fire ignited by his single “Mad Mad." Now, he's back with another jump called "Demon Time." The title references those late-night hours where explicit actions go down. Bryant released visuals for his new single as well.

The music video was directed by Llama, and it showcases Bryant's personality. Many of the scenes are pretty typical for a rap music video, but Bryant's energy and personality give it an added charm.  

The instrumental for "Demon Time" is tough; it's hard not to enjoy the bump of the bass and the colorful synths as they excitedly jumble along. "Demon Time" is a fun follow-up for Bryant and yet another example of his ability to make catchy tracks. 

Quotable Lyrics
Make it swag like Oooo
Wanna get to know youuu
I'ma give you super glue
Babe, you know that that be true

Paris Bryant demon time
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Paris Bryant Chases A Dime On "Demon Time"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject