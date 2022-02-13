Paris Bryant & YXNG K.A. Drop A Melodic Banger In "I'm The Man Now"

Brooklyn artist Paris Bryant has been on the come up over the past few months. The artist is known for his melodic sensibilities, all while adding the grit that you would expect from a Brooklyn rapper. After dropping a few solo singles, Bryant is now back with a collaboration that features the likes of Philly rapper YXNG K.A. The track is called "I'm The Man Now," as you will hear, both artists have a ton of chemistry.

The song is a melodic banger in which both artists speak on their status and their rise to fame. These are two artists who are in similar places in their careers, and the hunger to be great can be heard throughout. The beat is lavish, and the melodies are catch, which makes this track a must-listen this weekend.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't see no competition

I'm trynna switch up the tone

Put some bass in your voice, have n****a swinging, we sending you home

I can get pressed only times I'm getting pressed is when I'm dialing numbers in the phone