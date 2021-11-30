While Benny The Butcher is best known for his aggressive flow and vivid storytelling ability, and classic records like Tana Talk 3 and The Plugs I Met, the Griselda Records rapper has never shied away from venturing into other creative fields.

Earlier this year, amidst rumors of Tana Talk 4 and Benny's signing to Def Jam, the "5 to 50" rapper released his own NFT collection, and revealed he was working on yet another movie, starring "some of your favorite actors."

Yesterday, in another example of Benny's willingness to think outside of the box, he lent his talents to the wildly popular Barstool Sports' podcast Pardon My Take, appearing as a featured artists on the podcast's new single, "At The Bank."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Following Pardon My Take hosts Big Cat and PFT Commenter, and Barstool employee and battle rapper Rone, Benny slides through with a verse fit better for a Daringer beat, than for a podcast.

"One of my favorite places to go is the bank," Benny assures. "And I don't never see y'all there."

"At The Bank" is obviously an attempt at comedy, but when Benny the Butcher gets on the mic, it's serious business, and as he always does, the Buffalo legend kills his verse from top to bottom, and finishes with an ode to his favorite financial establishments.

"In my city they respect me like they hail Pablo, the IRS gotta chase me outta Wells Fargo," he raps. "Get it? 'Cause all we know is trap. So much dough get stacked we like Goldman Sachs."

Check out Benny's feature on "At The Bank" below and let us know what you think in the comments.