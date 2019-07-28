Pardison Fontaine Taps Yung Miami For New "Peach" Single

After finding considerable success with his "Backin It Up" smash, Pardison Fontaine is once more recruiting the talents of a leading lady in rap, tapping Yung Miami of the City Girls for the assist on his latest ladies-oriented anthem "Peach."

It's Wheezy who handles production on this one, heavily crafting yet another strong entry into the revival of a subgenre that best draws parallel to early 2000s hits from Sothern favorites. if you're keeping tabs, you'll notice that the trend notably picked back up with Drake's New Orleans bounce-infused "Nice For What" last year and has only continued to ride on an uptick.

In the case of the City Girls, the cosign they lend in the form of their varied features this year have further advanced the dominant sound at the moment and "Peach" proves to be no different. Get into the cut down below.

Quotable Lyrics

You got a peach ass, shit be lookin' ripe

You get to dancing in the mirror, you want some shit that get you right

Gave a couple ni--as chances, they ain't never get it right

Told your girls to leave the lames alone, so take your own advice