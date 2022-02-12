Pardison Fontaine Shows Love To Black Women On "Hoop Earrings"

Pardison Fontaine's "Hoop Earrings" has arrived. If you haven't heard, the New York rapper's new single is a certified hit, and according to AllHipHop, the 32-year-old actually crafted the track several years ago, long before it hit DSPs.

"I was going through my hard drive of records and when I played this, my team was like, ‘Wait – what was that?!’ This was a 3-4-year-old record that had the hook and it sounded like old me," the "Backin' It Up" rapper told the publication. "I used to yell on my records and would yell because I’m from Newburgh and everything’s far and I needed to yell for you to hear me."

"We also shot the video in Newburgh with one of my old friends, coming full circle," Pardi added. "I’m the first artist to ever make it out of there so it’s important to me to get back to my roots. I knew the shop owner who let us use the space and my friend plays the main cashier. Creating visuals is my favourite part of the process."

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayy, all my bitches got hella ass and barely any stomach

Hoop earrings and cornrows, they tell me that they love me

All bullets hit the back of everyone that fronted

Hundreds, fifties, twenties, just tell me how you want it

