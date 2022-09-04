Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine haven't been together as long as other favourite hip-hop couples, but their love – and lust – for one another is certainly obvious.

Their union may have been plagued with breakup rumours at the start of 2022 after the Houston hottie removed photos with her man from her Instagram feed, but in the months after that, the "Backin' It Up" hitmaker proved that things between them were better than ever as he clashed with Tory Lanez on Twitter and threw Thee Stallion around on the dancefloor with ease while in New York.

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine attend the 2021 BET Awards -- Rich Fury/Getty Images

More recently, Pardison celebrated his girl following the arrival of her Traumazine album, and now, he's hyping up her looks from her latest performances – and requesting that she bring some of them home for him to get an up close and personal view of.

While taking to the stage in Germany, the 27-year-old stepped out in a red and white milkmaid dress that left her scantily clad, particularly around her behind and chest area. Though he wasn't able to attend the show in person, Pardi made it clear that he was a fan of MTS' OOTD.

"Bring dat one back witchu... Sailor Moon too," he wrote on IG.





The Sailor Moon look Fontaine is referring to was worn while Megan took over Japan a few weeks back, showing off her love for anime by channelling one of the world's most beloved characters.

After @theshaderoom reposted the couple's antics, fans were quick to express how much they love the way that Pardison loves his partner. "It's always Pardi for me," and "I love me some them," users wrote.

Others, however, were more concerned with how they could join the famous pair in the bedroom. "They definitely role play," and "I just wanna be a fly on the wall when they both drunk together," others added.

Tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.