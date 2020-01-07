Pardison Fontaine Admits To His Vices On "WRONG WIT ME (HOT)"

He started his rap career "backin' it up" alongside Cardi B on their hit 2018 single of the same name, and now Pardison Fontaine is back to deliver another fire release with the debut of his latest single "WRONG WIT ME (HOT)."

Produced by self-described "trapsoul" hitmaker NES, Pardi's latest banger talks about the many vices that plague some of our favorite rappers: money, booze and, of course, the ever-enticing "Power U." Whether he's being consoled by the Hennessy, protecting his heart from the thots — they don't deserve him, apparently — or describing a shorty that "lives in the Bronx" with a box that might just make him move her to New Jersey, Pardi literally has bars for days to describe the many things that make this song so catchy.

Listen to "WRONG WIT ME (HOT)" by Pardison Fontaine below, and stream his debut album Under8ed right now if you haven't already.

Quotable Lyrics

Something is wrong with me

Money and p**sy controlling me

N**gas keep calling me

Can't nobody get a hold of me

Pain in the soul to me

The Hennessy is consoling me



