mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pardison Fontaine Admits To His Vices On "WRONG WIT ME (HOT)"

Keenan Higgins
January 07, 2020 16:11
217 Views
01
0
Atlantic RecordsAtlantic Records
Atlantic Records

WRONG WIT ME (HOT)
Pardison Fontaine

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Something is wrong with Pardison Fontaine, and he lets it be known on his latest banger.


He started his rap career "backin' it up" alongside Cardi B on their hit 2018 single of the same name, and now Pardison Fontaine is back to deliver another fire release with the debut of his latest single "WRONG WIT ME (HOT)."

Produced by self-described "trapsoul" hitmaker NES, Pardi's latest banger talks about the many vices that plague some of our favorite rappers: money, booze and, of course, the ever-enticing "Power U." Whether he's being consoled by the Hennessy, protecting his heart from the thots — they don't deserve him, apparently — or describing a shorty that "lives in the Bronx" with a box that might just make him move her to New Jersey, Pardi literally has bars for days to describe the many things that make this song so catchy. 

Listen to "WRONG WIT ME (HOT)" by Pardison Fontaine below, and stream his debut album Under8ed right now if you haven't already.

Quotable Lyrics

Something is wrong with me
Money and p**sy controlling me
N**gas keep calling me
Can't nobody get a hold of me
Pain in the soul to me
The Hennessy is consoling me

 

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  217
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Pardison Fontaine
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pardison Fontaine Admits To His Vices On "WRONG WIT ME (HOT)"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject