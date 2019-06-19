It's not everyday that a movie series spawns not one, not two, but seven sequels. Lo and behold, Paranormal Activity appears to be hitting that milestone, as per a new report from Deadline. Considering that the first one, itself a found-footage classic, was created with a shoestring budget of $15,000, a seven-film run is all the more impressive. Today, Paramount CEO Jim Gianopulos confirmed that the seventh installment is being brought to life by the shared efforts of Paramount Pictures and Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions, which bodes well for fans of the extensive, and increasingly lore-driven series.

Unfortunately, Gianopulos opted to keep details close to the chest, delivering the news with a brief and concise confirmation. "We're partnering with uber horror producer Jason Blum to bring a new installment of Paranormal Activity," he explained, abstaining from further elaboration. One has to wonder if the studio will opt for a back-to-basics approach, given that the series never quite achieved the critical success of its formative chapter. Case in point, last time we received a Paranormal Activity flick was 2015's The Ghost Dimension, hardly a horror masterpiece.

