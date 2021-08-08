Papoose Releases "July" Mixtape

Though Papoose has previously flirted with the idea of retirement, he clearly has a lot more to get off of his chest. The lyrical giant has been delivering new projects practically every month for fans who aren't looking for a good hook or catchy melodies but those who simply want to hear hip-hop in its rawest form -- beats and rhymes. Pap has continued to prove that his pen is as sharp now as it was when he first emerged, and on his latest effort, he makes sure to prove that alongside equally stellar MCs.

On Friday, Papoose released his latest project, July. With a quick eight songs in total, he enlists rappers like The Game, Smoke DZA, and Saigon to bring his latest effort to life.

Peep it below.