mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Papoose Murders The Horoscope On "Zodiac Killah"

Mitch Findlay
July 05, 2021 12:04
21 Views
00
0
2021 Honorable Records2021 Honorable Records
2021 Honorable Records

Zodiac Killah
Papoose

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Papoose hacks and slashes his way through the horoscope on "June" highlight "Zodiac Killah."


Papoose recently dropped off his brand new EP June, which features a lone guest appearance from heavy-hitting lyricist RJ Payne. For the most part, Pap opts to handle things on his own, as he does on the murderous highlight "Zodiac Killah." Taking to a cinematic instrumental from Jay Swift Da Producer, Pap navigates the ominous strings with calculated focus.

As fans have come to expect from the lyricist, Pap uses the opportunity to get conceptual with it, this time setting his sights on the horoscope. "I told the Capricorn I'm the real goat, he wouldn't listen so I slit my razor across his throat," raps Pap, before setting his sights on Aquarius. "I had to beat the water-bearer with his own container."

Another installment in Papoose's conceptual slaughterhouse, "Zodiac Killah" should be essential listening for anyone who appreciates seeing Papoose's creative mind at work. For more where that came from, be sure to give his entire June EP a listen right here. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Gemini, place em anywhere they will adapt
Very intelligent, outgoing and that's a fact
But they move off impulse, they the nosy kind
And they two-faced, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Introduce they personalities to each other forever
Grabbed em' by the collars and banged their heads together

Papoose
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  21
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Papoose
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Papoose Murders The Horoscope On "Zodiac Killah"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject