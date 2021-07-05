Papoose Murders The Horoscope On "Zodiac Killah"

Papoose recently dropped off his brand new EP June, which features a lone guest appearance from heavy-hitting lyricist RJ Payne. For the most part, Pap opts to handle things on his own, as he does on the murderous highlight "Zodiac Killah." Taking to a cinematic instrumental from Jay Swift Da Producer, Pap navigates the ominous strings with calculated focus.

As fans have come to expect from the lyricist, Pap uses the opportunity to get conceptual with it, this time setting his sights on the horoscope. "I told the Capricorn I'm the real goat, he wouldn't listen so I slit my razor across his throat," raps Pap, before setting his sights on Aquarius. "I had to beat the water-bearer with his own container."

Another installment in Papoose's conceptual slaughterhouse, "Zodiac Killah" should be essential listening for anyone who appreciates seeing Papoose's creative mind at work. For more where that came from, be sure to give his entire June EP a listen right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Gemini, place em anywhere they will adapt

Very intelligent, outgoing and that's a fact

But they move off impulse, they the nosy kind

And they two-faced, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Introduce they personalities to each other forever

Grabbed em' by the collars and banged their heads together



