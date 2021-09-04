Papoose Isn't Slacking On "August" EP

Since the beginning of the year, Papoose has been on a mission. While most rappers might drop a new single every few months, Pap's been delivering a new EP for each month of the year. He's taken on some of the most popular production right now and showcasing that his pen is as sharp as it's always been.

As we enter the month of September, Papoose came through with another new EP titled, August. Laced with seven songs in total, the rapper largely holds it down on his own with the exception of Anthony Hamilton. On the production side, Timbaland, Gemcrates, Rockwilder, and Stan The Man contribute to Papoose latest body of work.

Check out the latest offering from Papoose below and sound off with your favorite track.