Papoose Is Back With His New Mixtape "June"

Papoose has carefully played to his strengths throughout his career. He's continuously made a concerted effort to emphasize his lyrical strengths, as opposed to trying to make a chart-topping hit. The rapper's continued to keep a consistent stream of music on deck over the course of the year so far. Every month, he's been dropping off a brand new project for his fans.

Now that we've entered July, the rapper slid through with his new June mixtape. The project is a quick seven songs in length with RJ Payne serving as the only guest appearance. Swizz Beatz does handle production on the first track, "Combative Soldiers" and "Production Murder Part 1." Other producers who contributed to Pap's new project are Stan Da Man, Jay Swift Da Producer, and Gemcrates.

Peep the project below.